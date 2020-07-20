Mikel Arteta hopes results convince Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to stay

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scores Arsenal's second goal in their 2-0 win over Manchester City.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says their 2-0 victory against Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final yesterday morning (Singapore time) could convince striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to commit his future to the north London club.

Aubameyang, 31, scored in either half to fire Arsenal past holders City at an empty Wembley Stadium in a display built on counter-attacking and defending deep and resolutely.

The club's top scorer this season with 25 goals in all competitions, Aubameyang is out of contract at the end of next season and has not yet agreed an extension.

"Good and beautiful moments, they are always better than the bad ones," said Arteta.

"As I told you, the way I look at him when I speak with him, he sounds pretty convinced.

"But obviously, if he can see that success and the direction we are taking is the right one, I think he will be more positive about it, yes.

"Hopefully, it will help him to be more convinced we are going in the right direction."

The victory against City came just days after Arsenal beat English Premier League champions Liverpool 2-1.

"We are really happy with what has happened in the last four or five days," Arteta said.

"To beat probably the best two teams in Europe is the nicest thing to do, so credit to the players for what they are doing, their performances and the level of fight they are showing."

Much-ridiculed defender David Luiz is an example of that fight, as he turned in an impressive performance just a month after a horror show against the same opposition - where he was directly at fault for City's first two goals and was sent off in a 3-0 EPL defeat.

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand said the Brazilian was "the standout performer" at Wembley and "didn't put a foot wrong", while legendary Gunners centre-back Tony Adams added: "Luiz was absolutely phenomenal and I've been very critical of him (previously)."

Luiz, 33, told BT Sport: "All the team defended, it is not just the last line.

"Everybody has to fight and play every ball 100 per cent. It's part of the process...

"It was a great result against one of the best teams in the world...

DESERVES TROPHY

"We have a final to play this season and we will try and win a title for this club because this club deserves to win a trophy."

However, former EPL champion and Golden Boot winner Chris Sutton believes that Gunners star Aubameyang will have to look elsewhere if he wants to "win big trophies".

He said on the BBC: "Will Arsenal be a better team if Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang stays? Of course, they will.

"But the longer this all goes on, it looks like he has already made his mind up.

"Will Aubameyang perhaps see something in Arteta? And from winning against Liverpool and now Manchester City...

"If he wants to win big trophies, is he going to do it at Arsenal next season?