Mikel Arteta: I want the best for Manchester City, Pep and the players

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said he still wants only the best for his former club Manchester City, even though a European ban for the English Premier League champions could give the Gunners a route into next season's Champions League.

A 4-0 win over Newcastle United yesterday morning (Singapore time) lifted Arsenal up to 10th in the EPL, just six points adrift of Tottenham Hotspur in fifth.

City's two-season ban by Uefa on Friday means fifth will be enough to secure a Champions League place, unless City succeed in overturning that sanction at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Arteta, who left City to take his first senior managerial role at the Emirates in December, could now be the beneficiary of his former club's punishment.

"It's very difficult. I want the best for Manchester City, the best for Pep (Guardiola) and the players," he said.

"The only thing I want for them is positive and good things."