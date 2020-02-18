Football

Mikel Arteta: I want the best for Manchester City, Pep and the players

Mikel Arteta: I want the best for Manchester City, Pep and the players
Mikel Arteta. PHOTO: EPA
Feb 18, 2020 06:00 am

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said he still wants only the best for his former club Manchester City, even though a European ban for the English Premier League champions could give the Gunners a route into next season's Champions League.

A 4-0 win over Newcastle United yesterday morning (Singapore time) lifted Arsenal up to 10th in the EPL, just six points adrift of Tottenham Hotspur in fifth.

City's two-season ban by Uefa on Friday means fifth will be enough to secure a Champions League place, unless City succeed in overturning that sanction at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Arteta, who left City to take his first senior managerial role at the Emirates in December, could now be the beneficiary of his former club's punishment.

"It's very difficult. I want the best for Manchester City, the best for Pep (Guardiola) and the players," he said.

"The only thing I want for them is positive and good things."

Neil Humphreys: Alisson gives Liverpool an edge against Atletico
Football

Human blockade in Reds' goal

Related Stories

PSG's Thiago Silva wants to stop Dortmund's Erling Haaland

Lazio topple Inter Milan to go second

Neil Humphreys: Son Heung Min stars as Tottenham Hotspur snatch win

The Newcastle win was Arsenal's second in eight EPL games with Arteta. - REUTERS

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Football