Mikel Arteta puts Manchester City insider knowledge to the test

Mikel Arteta said his inside knowledge of Manchester City could come in handy as he prepares for a "special" first return to the Etihad as Arsenal manager tomorrow morning (Singapore time).

The Spaniard, who was assistant to manager Pep Guardiola, left City last December to take his first senior managerial role at the Emirates.

He returns to Manchester with his side ninth in the English Premier League but still in with a shot of a European place.

Arteta said he would have a clear idea of what Guardiola's side would try to do as they look to bounce back from their 2-0 defeat in last Sunday's Manchester Derby.

But he said in his pre-match press conference: "It's something different to be able to stop that and as well create the issues that I think we can create for them.

"That has to happen on the day, when they are at their best.

"We know what they are capable of doing, the variation they have."

Arteta, who was involved in two EPL title triumphs at the Etihad, said it would be a "special night" for him.