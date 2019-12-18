Football

Mikel Arteta in talks with Arsenal, says Pep Guardiola

Dec 18, 2019 06:00 am

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed Mikel Arteta is in talks with Arsenal over a potential move to the Emirates.

Former Arsenal captain Arteta is the leading candidate to succeed Unai Emery as Gunners manager, after the club's chief executive Vinai Venkatesham was pictured outside his house on Monday.

"He's an incredible person, good manager... He's talking with Arsenal," Guardiola said yesterday. - REUTERS

