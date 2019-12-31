Mikel Arteta will become one of the best in the world: David Luiz

Despite Mikel Arteta picking up just one point in his first two matches as Arsenal boss, David Luiz is confident that managerial novice will become one of the best in the world.

Pep Guardiola's former assistant at Manchester City was appointed manager at his former club Arsenal on Dec 20, replacing Unai Emery.

Arteta looked set to record his first victory in the London Derby against Chelsea on Sunday after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's 13th-minute opener, but late goals by Jorginho and Tammy Abraham turned the game at the Emirates on its head.

Arsenal have won just one of their last 15 matches in all competitions.

However, Gunners defender Luiz told the BBC of his new boss: "For me, he will be one of the best coaches in the world.

"I am lucky to have have had many good coaches in my career. He is intelligent, he is clever and I think he will be one of the best...

"I trust in his philosophy and the way he sees football... He knows football. When you know football, it is much easier to explain and understand the head of the players on the pitch...

"That's why we could see Arsenal dominate in the first half with amazing football."

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard alluded to his opposite number's tactical nous, saying: "I'm sure Arteta - who is obviously going to be a top manager at this club - watched us against Tottenham, tried to find ways to negate it, make us have too many people at the back, get control of the game, and they did that."

Despite results not going Arsenal's way, former Gunners favourites Ian Wright and Martin Keown believe Arteta is already making a difference.

Former England striker Wright said on the BBC: "When you look at the two games, there's definite improvement in Arsenal...

"It's one and two touch all the way and it's really quick. Fantastic zip, the fans should be happy with what they're seeing at the moment."

Former Three Lions defender Keown added: "Very compact. Very solid. I like the shape...

"It's the front players, when they go to engage, I think they do that really well. Everyone is engaging really very well...

"Arsenal were really well organised hunting in packs. Everyone attuned to the system. I thought they did it really well."