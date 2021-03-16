Mikel Arteta’s tough stance on Aubameyang vindicated

Leaving his skipper and most influential player out of the North London Derby for disciplinary reasons could have backfired on Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta, but the Spaniard's decision paid off as his side beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was pencilled in to start the English Premier League game, but a late change saw the Gunners' 14-goal leading scorer left on the bench as an unused substitute.

Arteta declined to elaborate, but the British media reported that the Gabon forward had arrived late before the game at the Emirates.

Had Arsenal lost, fans would have accused Arteta of shooting himself in the foot, but the Gunners responded brilliantly.

In Aubameyang's absence, Alexandre Lacazette took over the captain's armband and scored a 64th-minute winner from the penalty spot after Martin Odegaard's deflected effort in the first half had cancelled out Erik Lamela's sensational Rabona strike for Spurs.

It was the first win in six games against Spurs for the Gunners, who hit the woodwork twice in the first half.

"I made what I thought was the right decision. We draw the line there," said Arteta, who enjoyed his first win over Spurs as manager.

"We know how important Auba is for us, for the club and that's it. It's been dealt with and we move on."

Arteta expressed delight with the way his side recovered from going behind against the run of play.

Only after Lamela was sent off for a second yellow card in the 76th minute did Arsenal begin to look nervous, with Tottenham going close to equalising when Harry Kane had an effort disallowed and then hit the post with a free-kick.

Despite starting Kane, Son Heung-min, Gareth Bale and Lucas Moura in a formidable-looking line-up, Spurs looked lethargic.

"We played really bad in the first half," Spurs manager Jose Mourinho told Sky Sports. "Defending bad. No intensity or pressing. Some important players hiding."

Asked to elaborate, Mourinho later said: "It's not that I'm pointing the finger to Player A, B or C, even pointing the finger to myself because we are a team."

Former Spurs midfielder Jermain Jenas wrote in his BBC column that by allowing Arsenal to take control of the game, Mourinho had set his side up to be beaten.

However, former Spurs manager Harry Redknapp defended Mourinho, telling talkSPORT: "No one can criticise Jose Mourinho for not picking an attacking team, he picked four forwards.