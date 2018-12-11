Milan rule out Ibrahimovic deal, target Fabregas

Zlatan Ibrahimovic will not be leaving LA Galaxy to return to AC Milan, the Italian club's sporting director Leonardo said on Sunday, although they are studying the possibility of signing Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas.

"Ibrahimovic will not return to Milan," Leonardo told Sky Sport Italia.

"He gave his word to the LA Galaxy that he would renew his contract... He's keeping his word and will remain there.

"He always said from the start that if the LA Galaxy satisfied his conditions, then he would remain... It would have been a marvellous story and a strong signal, but it will not be possible."

Leonardo said Milan were "evaluating the conditions" to sign 31-year-old Spaniard Fabregas, a former Arsenal and Barcelona player.

"Unfortunately, with the Financial Fair Play issue, it has become a puzzle and a difficult one to work out. The owners want to invest, but there are parameters to be respected," Leonardo said.

Meanwhile, Brazilian midfielder Lucas Paqueta arrived in Milan yesterday for his medical, ahead of his 35-million euro (S$54.7m) signing.

"He is young and can certainly give us a hand," said Leonardo of the 21-year-old Flamengo player.