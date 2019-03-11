Milan striker Piatek accused of 'gongfu' move
Krzysztof Piatek was accused of executing a "gongfu" kick as he rescued a 2-1 win for AC Milan at bottom club Chievo yesterday morning (Singapore time).
Lucas Biglia opened accounts for Milan with a 31st-minute free-kick , but midfielder Perparim Hetemaj equalised four minutes before half-time.
Once again Piatek, 23, proved crucial, scoring the winner in the 57th minute under controversial circumstances.
In the build-up to the goal, the Pole looked to have struck a Chievo player while attempting an overhead kick.
A VAR review confirmed the goal, enraging Chievo coach Domenico di Carlo, who insisted that Piatek had executed a "gongfu" move.
With the win, Milan consolidated their third position, five points behind second-placed Napoli who were schedule to meet Sassuolo this morning. Leaders Juventus have a 19-point cushion after beating Udinese 4-1 on Friday. -AFP
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now