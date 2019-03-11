Football

Milan striker Piatek accused of 'gongfu' move

Mar 11, 2019 06:00 am

Krzysztof Piatek was accused of executing a "gongfu" kick as he rescued a 2-1 win for AC Milan at bottom club Chievo yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Lucas Biglia opened accounts for Milan with a 31st-minute free-kick , but midfielder Perparim Hetemaj equalised four minutes before half-time.

Once again Piatek, 23, proved crucial, scoring the winner in the 57th minute under controversial circumstances.

In the build-up to the goal, the Pole looked to have struck a Chievo player while attempting an overhead kick.

A VAR review confirmed the goal, enraging Chievo coach Domenico di Carlo, who insisted that Piatek had executed a "gongfu" move.

With the win, Milan consolidated their third position, five points behind second-placed Napoli who were schedule to meet Sassuolo this morning. Leaders Juventus have a 19-point cushion after beating Udinese 4-1 on Friday. -AFP

Barca come from behind to beat struggling Rayo
Football

Messi creates and scores as Barca seal comeback victory

Related Stories

Bayern warm up for Reds’ tie with 6-0 win

Klopp: Nobody gets rid of Liverpool

Guardiola refutes Juventus links

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Football