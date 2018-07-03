Milan's owner in financial battle
The indebted Chinese owner of Italian football club AC Milan has valued the club at around 700 million euros (S$1.1 billion) and has decided against a quick sale for a much lower valuation to US television tycoon Rocco Commisso, a source said.
Commisso is among potential bidders eyeing Milan, aware that their owner, Li Yonghong, is in a tight corner.
Li risks losing control of the club to his creditor, US investment fund Elliott, unless he pays 32 million euros to Elliott by Saturday.
To complicate matters for Li, Uefa has banned AC Milan from next season's Europa League. - REUTERS
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now