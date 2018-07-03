Milan's owner in financial battle

The indebted Chinese owner of Italian football club AC Milan has valued the club at around 700 million euros (S$1.1 billion) and has decided against a quick sale for a much lower valuation to US television tycoon Rocco Commisso, a source said.

Commisso is among potential bidders eyeing Milan, aware that their owner, Li Yonghong, is in a tight corner.

Li risks losing control of the club to his creditor, US investment fund Elliott, unless he pays 32 million euros to Elliott by Saturday.