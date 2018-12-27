Milan’s winless run continues against Frosinone
AC Milan's push for a top-four finish in Serie A took a hit yesterday as Gennaro Gattuso's side were held to an uneventful 0-0 draw at struggling Frosinone.
The seven-time European champions remain in fifth, behind fourth-placed Lazio on goal difference in the race for Champions League qualification.
The result puts embattled coach Gattuso under further pressure.
Milan have not recorded a win in their last five matches, scoring just once in the process - during a 3-1 defeat by Olympiakos which saw them crash out of the Europa League. - AFP
