Milestones for woman ref Stephanie Frappart and Cristiano Ronaldo

Stephanie Frappart became the first woman to referee a men's Champions League game yesterday morning (Singapore time), as Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 750th career goal in a 3-0 win for Juventus over Dynamo Kiev.

Frappart, 36, has already made history as the first woman to referee in Ligue 1 and took charge of last year's Uefa Super Cup final between Liverpool and Chelsea.

She also made her Europa League debut in October.

"Another barrier has been broken down, we know that she is very good, which is the most important and fundamental thing," Juventus chief football officer Fabio Paratici said of Frappart before the game.

The Italian champions were already through to the last 16, along with Group G leaders Barcelona, but can still pip the Spanish side to top spot, sitting three points behind them ahead of their trip to the Nou Camp next Wednesday morning (Singapore time).

"We're ready for Barcelona," said Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo, whose side lost 2-0 to Barca in Turin, a game Ronaldo missed with coronavirus.

"These are games that change the season in terms of self-esteem and we will go there to win.

"But first, there's the (Turin) derby and we need to focus on the league. Though we have qualified, it's important not only for the classification, but for our progress.

"But I'm satisfied with the game and the approach of the guys. I'm young and I know I have to improve like my players, but I go on with my work."

Federico Chiesa inspired the victory, scoring the opening goal on 21 minutes before helping Ronaldo and Alvaro Morata add two more in the second half.