Minamino: It's a dream come true to sign for Liverpool

Takumi Minamino described it as a dream come true to have signed for Liverpool as he completed his transfer from Red Bull Salzburg on Thursday (Dec 19).

The Japanese attacker said on the Liverpool website: “It has been a dream, my dream to become a Liverpool player. And I’m so excited that the moment has come true.

“To play in the Premier League was one of my targets. I think this is the top-class league in the world; I was thinking if my career as a footballer progressed smoothly, someday I would be able to play in the Premier League.

“But I never thought I would be able to play in this team and I’m really happy about it. I’m looking forward to it.”

Due to a change in the Uefa ruling, the 24-year-old, who faced Liverpool in the Champions League twice, will be able to turn out for the Reds when their continental campaign resumes against Atletico Madrid in the Round of 16 in February.

Minamino, who had completed a medical yesterday to seal the £7.3 million (S$13.1m) move to Anfield, could make his debut when the Reds face Everton in the third round of the FA Cup on Jan 6.

Not surprisingly, Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp was delighted that Minamino has completed the move.

Klopp, who had just overseen a 2-1 win over Monterrey in the Club World Cup semi-finals in Qatar, said on the club website: “This is fabulous news – a wonderful signing. We are really, really happy about this,” Klopp told Liverpoolfc.com.

“Our supporters have had the chance to see him close up recently so I don’t need to sing too loudly about his qualities as they are already known.

“Takumi is a very quick, very clever player, he finds space between the lines. He is brave with the ball but also brave without the ball – a proper team player. He makes the best of himself for the benefit of others.

“His Champions League experience is a big bonus and coming from the club and organisation he does, we know he’ll be well coached, used to an elite environment and had all the right experiences."