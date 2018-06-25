Miranchuk: Russia will march on

World Cup hosts Russia will not let Uruguay push them out of their stride in the match that will decide the winners of Group A, midfielder Aleksei Miranchuk said yesterday.

Russia, entering the World Cup as the lowest-ranked team, qualified for the knockout stages for the first time in post-Soviet history with two convincing results- a 5-0 drubbing of Saudi Arabia and a comfortable 3-1 win over Egypt.

GROUP A URUGUAY RUSSIA

Their players are now determined to continue with their winning ways when they face Uruguay, who also qualified for the knockout stage with two wins, in Samara today.

"Uruguay are a dangerous team, they have good goalscorers, but we won't be pushed off our game," Miranchuk said.

One player the Lokomotiv Moscow midfielder won't be facing is defender Jose Gimenez, who is ruled out because of a thigh injury.

The Atletico Madrid centre-half, who scored the late winner in Uruguay's victory over Egypt, "will not be taken into account for the match... against Russia," the Uruguayan Football Association said in a statement. - AFP, REUTERS

PREDICTIONS

Russia to win 2-1

"Russia might rest some of their players for the Round of 16, but they still have the edge because they're playing on home soil."

Home United coach Aidil Sharin

Russia to win 2-0

"Russia should win, but they won't score as many goals as in previous games because Uruguay have a very good defence and are very organised."

Home United midfielderShahril Ishak

Russia to win 3-1

"Russia's run on home soil will claim its biggest scalp yet in Uruguay."