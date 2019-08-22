Mo Salah dismisses Gary Neville's claim that he will leave Liverpool

Mohamed Salah has rubbished recent claims by Gary Neville that he will leave the club in the near future, saying he is happy at Liverpool.

In an interview with CNN, the Egyptian star said: "I'm happy at Liverpool.

"I'm happy in the city - I love the fans and they love me.

"I'm happy at the club."

His comments come just days after ex-Manchester United defender Neville suggested that the 27-year-old will not be at Anfield for much longer.

Neville said in an exchange with former Liverpool defender Jaime Carragher on Sky Sports: "I can guarantee you as clear as day, Manchester United will win again. They'll probably win the league before Liverpool, in my opinion...

"And Liverpool, Salah's going to leave in the next 12 months, I can see it already.

"He (Carragher) knows, he won't say it. I can see it, you can feel it, you can smell it."

While Salah is clearly still a fan of life on Merseyside, the attacker has admitted that he does not like the video assistant referee (VAR), despite the fact that he believes it will earn him more penalties this season.

VAR has just been introduced into the English Premier League.

He said: "More penalties for me, you will see that. I don't like (VAR). That's my answer, always. I love football how it is...

"It's OK sometimes to protect the players from dangerous play. That's it.

"In my opinion, that could be the only reason that (VAR) happens, just to protect the players.

"But, for me, I accept football with the mistakes of the referee, mistakes of the player.

"That's how the football gets more exciting."

Meanwhile, Salah's manager Juergen Klopp has said he could retire when his Liverpool contract runs out in 2022.

He told German publication Sport Bild: "I hope for now that the next two or three years will continue in the same way, and then I will decide.

"Everything is possible. So just that I stop completely, is just possible.

"Whether that is the case or not - I really do not know.

"I'm just saying that so you will not be surprised when it happens."