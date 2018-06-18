Modric: Croatia upbeat ahead of Argentina date

Croatia midfielder Luka Modric suggested that his team's 2-0 victory over Nigeria yesterday morning (Singapore time) had turned up the heat on Group D favourites Argentina, who were held to a 1-1 draw by Iceland earlier.

Modric scored a second-half penalty to secure the win after Croatia went ahead through a first-half own goal by Nigeria's Oghenekaro Etebo. The result left Croatia top of the group ahead of Iceland and Argentina, whom they face in Nizhny Novgorod on Friday morning (Singapore time).

"They (Argentina) have quality, but this win will boost our confidence and I hope we can play well against them," said Modric, who excelled in his role as a playmaker.

"It is going to be a tough match. Maybe against the favourites in our group... but they'll have to play for a win because of the scoreline today that they never expected."

Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic shrugged off the fact that both the team's scoring opportunities resulted from set-pieces.

"A win is a win. Corners and penalties are part of football," he said.