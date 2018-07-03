‘Modric a true captain’

Croatia's elated coach Zlatko Dalic lauded his captain Luka Modric, who missed a penalty in extra-time but then scored another in a shoot-out victory over Denmark yesterday morning (Singapore time) that put them in the World Cup quarter-finals.

"I am fascinated with his determination to shoot after he missed in extra-time," Reuters quoted Dalic as saying.

"He took on the responsibility as a true captain, and it speaks volumes for Luka...

"Can you imagine if he had not scored? But he is a great player."

With the score at 1-1 in the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, Modric's penalty five minutes from the end of extra-time was saved by Kasper Schmeichel.

However, the captain opted to return and converted in Croatia's 3-2 shoot-out win in a match that started brightly with Mathias Jorgensen and Mario Mandzukic trading goals in the first four minutes.

"After Modric's missed penalty, we all harked back to Vienna and that situation where we lost in 2008," Dalic said, referring to an agonising Euro 2008 quarter-final penalty shoot-out defeat by Turkey, when Modric also missed.

The Real Madrid star admitted that match remains fresh in his mind. Said Modric: "I said before the game, that since 2008 we had never passed the first knockout game, and it was very important for us to take the monkey off our back. And we did it.

"It was not easy because the Turkey game was still in our minds. I think it was on everyone's minds because it was so tough for us, that defeat."

Dalic, who rushed to celebrate with fans after Croatia won, also had warm words for his goalkeeper Danijel Subasic, who saved three of Denmark's penalties.

"I believe that somebody dropped him but he is fine," he said of the chaotic celebrations at the end when teammates mobbed Subasic.

"He was our hero tonight, he saved three penalties in a shoot-out. You don't see that every day."

Denmark had their own goalkeeping hero in Schmeichel - who saved Modric's spot-kick during the match and two more during the shoot-out.

Denmark playmaker Christian Eriksen, who missed a penalty, admitted he felt like he led the Leicester City custodian down. He said: "Of course we let him down. When a goalkeeper saves two penalties (in a shoot-out) you have to win...

"But that is easier said than done, and I can understand if Kasper is disappointed because he played a very good match."

Schmeichel, however, praised his teammates who stepped up to the spot, saying: "Anyone who is brave enough to stand up and take penalty is a hero.

"Anyone who has the b***s to take a penalty has my respect.

"This is a fantastic team. We will be back. It is important that we remember this feeling now and that we use it in the future."

His father, goalkeeping great Peter, echoed that sentiment, tweeting: "Can't be more proud of my country, my son, his teammates, all the staff and our fantastic national coach Age Hareide. When all the tears have dried out we will realise how well we did."