Modric's nationality stopping him from winning Ballon d'Or: Lovren

Croatia defender Dejan Lovren said teammate Luka Modric would be a contender for the Ballon d'Or award if he were Spanish or German, and is undervalued because of his nationality.

Modric scored a superb solo goal in Croatia's impressive 3-0 win over Argentina and converted a penalty in the opening 2-0 win over Nigeria.

The Real Madrid midfielder has been the talisman of the Croatia team, but Lovren feels that Modric is underrated.

Said the Liverpool centre-back: "Modric would probably be getting more attention than he is right now if he were a German or Spanish player.

"He would maybe even be a Ballon d'Or winner. Because we are a smaller country, he gets less attention than he deserves."