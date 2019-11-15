Football

Mohamadou Sumareh helps Malaysia sink Thailand

Mohamadou Sumareh scoring the winner against Thailand with a sumptuous volley. PHOTO: AFP
Nov 15, 2019 06:00 am

A thumping volley by Mohamadou Sumareh helped Malaysia come from behind to beat Thailand 2-1 in a World Cup qualifier at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium last night.

Thailand had drawn first blood after just seven minutes, with their talisman Chanathip Songkrasin opening accounts.

WORLD CUP QUALIFIERS ASIAN ZONE, GROUP G
MALAYSIA THAILAND
2 1
(Brendan Gan 26, Mohamadou Sumareh 57) (Chanathip Songkrasin 7)

But the hosts levelled in the 26th minute through midfielder Brendan Gan, who poked in a cross from Johor Darul Ta'zim's Syamer Kutty Abba.

Gan then turned provider for Sumareh, by making a lofted pass which was powered home by the Gambian-born player in the 57th minute.

This is Thailand's first defeat in five matches since Japanese coach Akira Nishino took the reins in July.

In his previous games, the Thais had won twice and drawn twice.

Vietnam, who pipped 10-man United Arab Emirates 1-0 in Hanoi, took over top spot in Group G.

SELECTED RESULTS

GROUP A

  • Maldives 1 Philippines 2
  • Syria 2 China 1

GROUP C

  • Iraq 2 Iran 1

GROUP D

  • Uzbekistan 2 Saudi Arabia 3

GROUP F

  • Kyrgyzstan 0 Japan 2
  • Myanmar 4 Tajikistan 3

GROUP G

  • Vietnam 1 UAE 0

GROUP H

  • Turkmenistan 3 North Korea 1
  • Lebanon 0 South Korea 0

