Mohamed Salah could miss clash with leaders Leicester City

Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah is a doubt for their English Premier League clash against leaders Leicester City next Monday morning (Singapore time).

The 28-year-old tested positive for Covid-19 last Friday while on international duty with Egypt.

The Egyptian Football Association said on Saturday that Salah underwent a second test and results have confirmed that he is positive for Covid-19.

"Salah is keeping a high spirit and is not showing any symptoms of the virus," the Egyptian FA added.

"He has been isolated and the national team's doctor is currently liaising with Dr. Jim Moxon, head of Liverpool FC's medical staff, regarding this matter."

British government guidelines require people who test positive to self-isolate for 10 days from the day the test was taken, which would rule Salah out of the clash with the Foxes.

Salah attended his brother's wedding in Cairo last week and when asked whether he may have contracted the virus there, Egypt's team doctor Mohamed Abou Elela told SNTV: "No one knows because... unfortunately, we still don't know everything about the virus. My answer is maybe yes, maybe no."

Salah is the fifth Liverpool player to contract Covid-19 this season, after Thiago Alcantara, Sadio Mane, Kostas Tsimikas and Xherdan Shaqiri.

In Salah's absence, Egypt beat Togo 1-0 in an African Nations Cup qualifier in Cairo, thanks to a goal by defender Mahmoud El-Wensh.