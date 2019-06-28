Mohamed Salah scores as Egypt advance
Mohamed Salah scored his first goal of this African Nations Cup as hosts Egypt reached the last 16 with a 2-0 win over the Democratic Republic of Congo yesterday morning (Singapore time).
Ahmed Elmohamady put Egypt ahead on 25 minutes after a wicked Salah cross and the Liverpool star slammed in a second shortly before half-time to spark celebrations at a packed Cairo International Stadium.
DR Congo twice struck the crossbar in the first half, but the Group A leaders, who defeated Zimbabwe 1-0 earlier, held firm to join Nigeria in the knockout stage. - AFP
Ex-Germany midfielder Didi Hamann pleads not guilty to assault
Former Germany and Liverpool footballer Dietmar Hamann, 45, submitted a plea of not guilty to a Sydney court yesterday, after being charged with assaulting a woman while on holiday in Australia.
Hamann, who won the Champions League with Liverpool in 2005 and was a runner-up at the 2002 World Cup with Germany, did not attend court.
He was arrested and then released on bail, after allegedly pushing a woman at a house last week and was charged with domestic violence-related common assault. - REUTERS
Barcelona, Valencia swop goalkeepers
Barcelona have agreed to sign Brazilian goalkeeper Neto from Valencia for an initial 26 million euros (S$40m).
The 29-year-old will sign a four-year deal that will keep him at Spanish champions until the end of the 2022-23 season.
Neto, whose 10 clean sheets in La Liga helped Valencia qualify for the Champions League, is expected to be back-up to first-choice Marc-Andre ter Stegen.
He will replace Jasper Cillessen, 30, who moved the other way on Wednesday for 35m euros. - REUTERS
