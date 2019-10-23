Mohamed Salah’s absence is Liverpool’s weakness, says Genk coach

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is expected to feature against Genk tomorrow, after taking part in training yesterday.

Genk coach Felice Mazzu has pointed out that the absence of Mohamed Salah as Liverpool's weakness ahead of the sides' Champions League Group E clash tomorrow morning (Singapore time).

Salah missed Liverpool's 1-1 draw with arch-rivals Manchester United in the English Premier League on Sunday with an ankle injury, giving insights to Mazzu, who felt that the Reds were a different beast when the Egyptian isn't in the team.

GROUP E GENK LIVERPOOL

"Liverpool are of the best teams in Europe, probably the best," Mazzu was quoted as saying by Teamtalk.

"They are dangerous and they score easily with three, four or five strikers with a lot of speed.

"They have a lot of players with maturity, they have a high press and like to play at one end of the pitch.

"But, when Salah is missing, there is a weakness. The movements of the strikers are a little bit different."

The news of Salah's return to training yesterday, then, must have been a huge disappointment to the Genk coach.

However, the 53-year-old Belgian said there is another way for Genk, who have yet to register a win in the tournament in 14 attempts, to overcome Juergen Klopp's side.

Referencing Man United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's tactics which nullified Liverpool's system, Mazzu said: "The United system played with a five-man defence. It was a good thing for them. We have a lot of options, so we will see."

Mazzu has another ace up his sleeve, Tanzanian forward Mbwana Samatta.

His 23 league goals last season helped fire the unfashionable club to a return to Europe's leading club competition.

The 26-year-old became the first Tanzanian to play in the Champions League and marked the occasion by scoring on an otherwise miserable night for Genk as they lost 6-2 in Salzburg in their Group E opener.

"He is a complete forward, good with both feet, technical, skilful," said Mazzu in an interview with French magazine So Foot.

Liverpool, who have lost their last four away matches in the group stage, may have to prepare to face Samatta without Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joel Matip after the defensive duo missed the training session at Melwood yesterday.