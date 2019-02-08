Momentum has shifted, pressure all on Liverpool: Mills

The momentum has swung Manchester City's way, says Sky Sports pundit Danny Mills.

Pep Guardiola's men went back to the top of the English Premier League on goal difference, after a 2-0 win over Everton yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Although Liverpool have a game in hand - they travel to Manchester United on Feb 24, while Manchester City face Chelsea in the League Cup final - former City defender Mills is among those who believe Guardiola's men have the upper hand now.

Mills said on Sky Sports' The Debate show: "Liverpool have had a bit of a blip... But the pressure has swung massively in Man City's favour .

"Liverpool had a nine-point lead not so long ago, that's gone. For City to go ahead, even when they've lost recently, the likes of the Newcastle game, now the pressure is all on Liverpool."

Mills believes City have an advantage, as they won the title twice in the last five seasons.

"City have been there, they've done it, they've won the league several times in the last few years," he said.

"Liverpool are approaching 30 years since they last won the title - it's the last little hurdle to finally get it. Can they do it?

"It's maybe a bit of belief, the manager's done it in Germany but not too many of these players have. There's one or two nerves creeping in now, but Pep's City just play.

"They are bothered about results, but he says play this way no matter what, and it brings results ultimately. Liverpool don't have that luxury."

However, former Liverpool midfielder Terry McDermott believes there is pressure on City too.

He told the Liverpool Echo: "There's still a long way to go. City will be feeling it as well. I know they've won the league before but it still gets nervy near the end of the season."

After successive draws - at home to Leicester City and at West Ham United - Liverpool sorely need to pick up three points against Bournemouth tomorrow.

The Reds have not gone two home matches without a win since December, 2017, reported Reuters.

Meanwhile, midfielders Naby Keita and Adam Lallana, who started in the 1-1 draw at West Ham following injuries to Jordan Henderson and Georginio Wijnaldum, have come under fire from pundits.

Former Blackburn Rovers striker Chris Sutton told BBC Radio 5 Live that Keita was guilty of switching off as West Ham's Michail Antonio drifted away from him to score the equaliser from a free-kick.

Sutton said: "You expect more from Keita... that one moment from Keita switching off has cost Liverpool a couple of points."

Former Liverpool striker John Aldridge, meanwhile, told the Irish Independent that Lallana and Keita are "not up to the job for a title-winning team".