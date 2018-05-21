AS Monaco, Olympique Lyonnais in Champions League

AS Monaco and Lyon secured Champions League spots with victories in the final round of Ligue 1 matches as Marseille's season ended in disappointment yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Monaco finished runners-up to Paris Saint-Germain after their 3-0 win at Troyes sent their opponents down to Ligue 2, while Lyon ended third after coming from behind to beat Nice 3-2, thanks to Memphis Depay's treble.

Fourth-placed Marseille, who lost to Atletico Madrid in the Europa League final on Wednesday, beat visiting Amiens 2-1, but it was not enough to put them on the podium.

They finished with 77 points, one behind Lyon, while Monaco ended with 80. But PSG, who had already been crowned, finished well clear on 93 points after a 0-0 draw at Caen that kept the Normandy side in the elite.