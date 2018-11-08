Monaco routed by Club Brugge

Thierry Henry's Monaco slumped to an embarrassing 4-0 home defeat by Club Brugge yesterday morning (Singapore time) as the French side tumbled out of the Champions League group stage with two games still to play.

Giant striker Hans Vanaken scored twice, the second from the penalty spot, while Brazilian forward Wesley banged in a third as Monaco fell three goals behind after just 24 minutes.

Ruud Vormer condemned Monaco to their heaviest home loss in Europe as he netted a fourth with five minutes to go to leave Henry's team fighting for the consolation of a spot in the Europa League last 32.

It came just hours after club owner Dmitry Rybolovlev was detained for questioning by police in Monaco in relation to a corruption probe.