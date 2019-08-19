Football

AS Monaco sink to 3-0 loss, again

Aug 19, 2019 06:00 am

AS Monaco's problems deepened at Metz yesterday morning (Singapore time) when the 2017 champions slumped to a second successive 3-0 defeat in Ligue 1 and again finished with 10 men.

Senegalese striker Habib Diallo gave Metz the lead before Monaco's Ruben Aguilar was given a straight red card on 34 minutes for a dangerous tackle on Opa Nguette.

His exclusion came a week after Monaco teammate Cesc Fabregas was also sent off in the 3-0 home loss to Lyon.

Diallo added his second in the 53rd minute before Renaud Cohade completed the win on 66 minutes. - AFP

