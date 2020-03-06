This month's World Cup qualifiers set to be postponed

S'pore were scheduled to meet Palestine and Saudi Arabia this month.

Fifa and Asia's football governing body are considering postponing the upcoming World Cup qualifiers due to the coronavirus outbreak, a statement said yesterday.

A "formal proposal" has been circulated among Asian countries, Fifa said after talks with the Asian Football Confederation (AFC). A decision is expected in the coming days.

"For both Fifa and the AFC, the well-being and health of all individuals involved in football matches remains the highest priority, and as such, a formal proposal to postpone upcoming matches in the Asian Fifa World Cup 2022 and AFC Asian Cup 2023 qualifiers will now be shared with the relevant member associations," the Fifa statement said.

Asia's next qualifiers are scheduled for March 26 and 31. Singapore were to face Palestine (away) and Saudi Arabia (home) on those dates.

The virus outbreak had already caused the postponement of several leagues in Asia.