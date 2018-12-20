Moratti would like Mourinho back at Inter

Former Inter Milan chairman Massimo Moratti has said he would welcome axed Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho back to the San Siro.

The Portuguese led the Italian giants to an unprecedented Treble of the Serie A title, Coppa Italia and Champions League in 2009/10 before departing for Real Madrid.

Moratti was the Nerazzurri chairman who lured Mourinho to Milan and he retains a strong affection for the 55-year-old.

Moratti made the comments ahead of Inter's Christmas dinner and also referenced highly sought after Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone, who recently told an Italian radio station: "I have told Inter already 2,000 times, it (a move to Inter) will happen".

Said Moratti: "Would I like Mourinho back at Inter?

"Yes, I'm very fond of him.

"However, we'll give time to (current boss Luciano) Spalletti to prove his worth.

"Simeone? I love him too, but Mou is special."

Inter director Piero Ausilio also praised Mourinho but insisted the club would back Spalletti.

On the Portuguese's sacking, he said: "I was surprised because we are talking about a great manager.

"Unfortunately, we all need to deliver results in football.

"I cannot know what the motivations are behind Man United's decision.

"I have a great opinion of Mourinho as a manager, but for how it concerns Inter's future, we are very happy with our manager.

"We are building our future together with him and we want to continue together."

There was also speculation linking Mourinho to a return to another one of his former clubs, Real Madrid.

The new man in the Bernabeu hot seat Santiago Solari wasn't bothered by the talk, saying: "I cannot worry that there is speculation about Madrid. That happens every day."

Mourinho has remained tight-lipped on his sacking, telling Sky Sports yesterday: "I have nothing to say. You know me. If you want to walk with me, let's go to Battersea.

"No problem for me. I have nothing to say, bye."