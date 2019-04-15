More fight in Arsenal this season: Alex Iwobi

As Arsenal reach the final straight in the race to finish in the top four of the English Premier League, winger Alex Iwobi insists they have more fight now than this time last season.

Arsene Wenger's last season in north London ended with a whimper as the side finished sixth in the league.

But Iwobi believes Unai Emery's Gunners team have more intensity than Wenger's last side.

Speaking ahead of the visit to Watford tomorrow morning (Singapore time), the 22-year-old told The Sun: "There is a lot more fight in us this season.

"There is a lot more intensity.

"So, even though it's been up and down this season, there are a lot more pros than maybe the previous one."

One of the cons has been the continuing struggles of marquee man Mesut Oezil, who has come in for heavy criticism this season.

But Iwobi defended the playmaker, saying: "Mesut is a great player and he also works hard off the ball.

"Fans sometimes don't appreciate what he gives to the team.

"I don't know the stats but, with Mesut in the team, you are always going to get at least three chances a game from him."

Watford boss Javi Gracia, meanwhile, has urged his side to focus on qualifying for Europe through the league rather than being distracted by their FA Cup final date with Manchester City.

He said: "Our final is against Arsenal - not in May. This is the mentality we will keep and then at the end we will see the position and the points."

Watford are 10th in the English Premier League but are just one point off Leicester City, who are seventh.