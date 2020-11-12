More international games affected by Covid-19
The Covid-19 pandemic has affected more games during this international break.
The friendly between Norway and Israel, initially scheduled for Oslo this morning (Singapore time) was called off over virus fears, the Norwegian football federation said.
An unnamed Israeli player tested positive when arriving for the match on Tuesday and the health authorities decided not to risk further infections.
Several Czech Republic players also contracted Covid-19 ahead of this morning's friendly against Germany.
Hungary coach Marco Rossi tested positive ahead of his team's Euro 2020 play-off final with Iceland tomorrow morning, while Sweden coach Janne Andersson, who has been self-isolating since last week, also returned a positive test. - AFP, REUTERS
