More Ligue 1 games cancelled
Authorities have cancelled this weekend's match between St Etienne and Olympique de Marseille - two of France's biggest teams - as concerns mount that anti-government demonstrations this weekend could turn violent.
France's Ligue 1 body said yesterday that the match had been cancelled at the request of local police.
The cancellation of the St Etienne-Marseille match follows similar decisions to scrap Monaco's local derby against Nice and tomorrow's clash between Paris Saint-Germain and Montpellier.
- REUTERS
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now