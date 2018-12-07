More Ligue 1 games cancelled

Authorities have cancelled this weekend's match between St Etienne and Olympique de Marseille - two of France's biggest teams - as concerns mount that anti-government demonstrations this weekend could turn violent.

France's Ligue 1 body said yesterday that the match had been cancelled at the request of local police.

The cancellation of the St Etienne-Marseille match follows similar decisions to scrap Monaco's local derby against Nice and tomorrow's clash between Paris Saint-Germain and Montpellier.