Motivated Kylian Mbappe breaks Lionel Messi’s mark

After being left out of the starting line-up in the Champions League yesterday morning (Singapore time), Kylian Mbappe said he wanted show Paris Saint-Germain what they were missing. He made his point, bagging a hat-trick off the bench in the 5-0 win over Club Brugge.

The 20-year-old came on early in the second half to deliver a virtuoso performance as the French champions moved to the cusp of qualification from Group A, reported AFP.

Mbappe's treble means he has moved past five-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi as the youngest player to score 15 goals in the Champions League.

Said World Cup winner Mbappe: "I thought I was going to start...I wanted to show that it's hard to do without me."

PSG captain Thiago Silva definitely agrees. He said: "We had chances, we scored. Especially Kylian, he is magnificent."