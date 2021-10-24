Mount bags hat-trick as Chelsea clobber Canaries 7-0

EPL CHELSEA NORWICH CITY 7 0 (Mason Mount 8, 85-pen, 90+1, Callum Hudson-Odoi 19, Reece James 42, Ben Chilwell 57, Max Aarons 62-og)

Despite playing without injured strikers Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner, Premier League leaders Chelsea hammered bottom club Norwich City 7-0 at Stamford Bridge on Saturday (Oct 23) to consolidate their lead at the top.

England international Mason Mount scored his first hat-trick for the Blues, opening his accounts after just eight minutes. Winger Callum Hudson-Odoi earned his own reward 11 minutes later when he collected a fine pass from Mateo Kovacic and provided a cool finish.

A third Chelsea Academy product, Reece James, got on the scoresheet three minutes before half-time, as the right-back found the net with a delightful chip.

Ben Chilwell made it four just before the hour mark against the winless Canaries, whose troubles were compounded by an own goal from Max Aarons in the 62nd minute and a sending-off for Ben Gibson after a second yellow card two minutes later.

Mount’s penalty was saved by Tim Krul late in the game but VAR (video assistant referee) showed the goalkeeper had moved off his line and when the kick was retaken, Mount made no mistake. He capped a fine performance with a tap-in from Ruben Loftus-Cheek’s pass in the 91st minute.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel, whose side lead the standings on 22 points after nine games, was delighted to see Mount, who has not scored since May, get his first treble for the club.

“He waited too long, so it was good that he got some goals. I agree he looked fresh again today,” the German said.

“To have the hat-trick for Mason is huge because that’s a massive moment for him. He’s very proud, he put a lot of pressure on himself.

“I feel (he is) playing with a bit more freedom in the last few matches and this is what we need. There were a lot of games, and still are a lot of games, for him at a very young age.”

WATFORD'S FIRST WIN UNDER RANIERI

Over at Goodison Park, Rafael Benitez’s Everton were 2-1 up at home to promoted Watford but then conceded four goals inside 13 minutes as they collapsed to a surprise loss.

Josh King, the former Bournemouth forward who was on loan at Everton last season, scored a hat-trick on his return to Goodison Park as new Watford boss Claudio Ranieri enjoyed a much-needed win for the Hornets, who are 14th on 10 points.

Ranieri’s first game in charge, last week, ended in a 5-0 home defeat by Liverpool but the Italian said he had been able to benefit from a full week with his players.

“Of course today my philosophy was very clear. The players worked with me one week together and slowly, slowly I’m sure we will get better together,” he added.

Benitez was puzzled by the defeat, which left his side in eight place on 14 points.

“I think it is difficult to explain when you are winning 2-1 and concede four goals in a few minutes. We need to understand how to manage the game, especially managing when you are winning,” he said.

Leeds United’s disappointing start to the season continued and they needed a stoppage-time goal from Spanish striker Rodrigo to scrape a 1-1 home draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Rodrigo’s penalty cancelled out Hwang Hee-chan’s early goal for the visitors.

Newcastle’s first game since the departure of manager Steve Bruce ended in a 1-1 draw in the capital after Callum Wilson’s acrobatic strike cancelled out Christian Benteke’s opener for Crystal Palace.

Ivory Coast winger Maxwel Cornet scored twice for winless Burnley in their 2-2 draw at Southampton. – REUTERS