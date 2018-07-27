Mourinho: Big-spending Liverpool must win title

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has thrown down the gauntlet at Liverpool boss Juergen Klopp, insisting that the Reds must deliver after a massive spending spree.

Liverpool had spent the most during the summer window - having signed Alisson for £67 million (S$120.12m), Fabinho (£43.7m), Naby Keita (£52m) and Xherdan Shaqiri (£13m),after splashing £75m on Virgil van Dijk in January.

"Maybe this season finally, you demand that they win. I think you have to be fair and now you have to demand (they win the league)," Mourinho said, while dodging questions about United's title chances this term.

"You have to say the team, with the investments not just this season, last season, that you made in January, that you make now because that will probably be the record for the Premier League this season...

"A team that was a finalist in the Champions League, you have to say you are a big candidate, you have to win."

Klopp had previously spoken out against paying high fees for players and Mourinho was quick to remind reporters about it.

"The problem is you have to invest well and honestly I think they did very well, because every player they bought are quality players and I'm happy for them," he said.

"And I'm also happy to smile and to see that, you know, you can change your opinion and change as a person, is funny."

Mourinho added that they will release Italian defender Matteo Darmian if they receive a suitable bid in the transfer window.

On Anthony Martial, who flew to Paris on Wednesday as his partner Melanie da Cruz gave birth to their child, Mourinho said he had no issues as the Frenchman had informed him about leaving in advance.

United drew their third straight friendly in the US against AC Milan yesterday morning (Singapore time), but won 9-8 in a penalty shoot-out. They next face Liverpool on Sunday morning (Singapore time).