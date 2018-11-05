Mourinho credits Herrera for making greatest impact

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho said midfielder Ander Herrera made the greatest "impact" as they secured a 2-1 comeback win over Bournemouth on Saturday.

The Spaniard, 29, came in for Fred in the 56th minute, helping United edge the midfield battle, as they won with an injury-time strike by Marcus Rashford.

Anthony Martial had equalised for United in the 35th minute after Callum Wilson had given the hosts an early lead.

"I think the (biggest) impact was Ander Herrera," said Mourinho. "He was the one that changed the game by giving the team balance, high-pressure, intensity and organisation that the team didn't have until then. He was fundamental for us.

"I felt that the team needed a player like Ander to give us balance in that position, to give us more pressure, recover the ball faster and also to protect Ashley Young, so I think I was happy with that change. The team were much better and we created lots of chances.

" The two points we lost in the last minute against Chelsea, we got them back."

Mourinho added he is struggling to understand why his players have developed a habit of starting games slowly, acknowledging that they could have gone into the break at Dean Court trailing by as many as four goals.

"I would like to answer that but it is hard for me to answer," he said.

"When we make a defensive mistake, instead of forgetting and (continuing to play), it is something that triggers instability.

"In that situation, after almost going 1-0 down after a couple of minutes, that triggered instability in the team.

"It looked like we didn't work tactically during the week, which obviously is the worst feeling for me as we work so much that I expect my team to be really good. And I feel really frustrated with that.

"The good thing is that the team have this face of fantastic character and has heart that the game is never over and they go until the end."

While he admitted that they still have much work to do, he believes United are showing the powers of recovery required to overcome setbacks and turn games around.

Meanwhile, Romelu Lukaku missed the trip after picking up an injury in training last Friday and is now battling to be fit for United's Champions League trip to face Juventus on Thursday morning (Singapore time).