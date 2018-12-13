Mourinho had no say in Pogba’s signing: Ex-spokesman

Was Paul Pogba signed for commercial rather than footballing reasons?

That question cropped up after Jose Mourinho's friend and former spokesman Eladio Parames wrote in his column for Portuguese newspaper Record that the Manchester United manager had no say in the signing of Pogba in 2016.

Parames, who also said it took the club just six months to recoup the then-world-record £89 million (S$154.3m) fee they paid to Juventus, claimed that the signing was made because Pogba is "worth a lot in the advertising market".

The French midfielder has found himself out of favour under Mourinho after a series of bust-ups this season.

The 25-year-old, who was a key part of France's World Cup-winning team, was left out of United's starting XI in the last two matches - a 2-2 draw with Arsenal and a 4-1 win over Fulham.

Mourinho has however promised to field him in this morning's Champions League match against Valencia, after having secured qualification to the last 16.

Parames, who worked with Mourinh o at Benfica, compared Pogba to former Liverpool and Manchester City striker Mario Balotelli, who has also been severely criticised for his erratic performances.

Parames wrote in his column: "Of course, some will ask whether the person who hired them did not know what their personalities were like.

"Yes is the answer, but sometimes there are reasons beyond sports that lead the clubs, and not always the coaches, to gamble on hiring them.

"Pogba, for example, is worth a lot in the advertising market, so much so that in just six months Manchester United had already recovered what they had invested in him.

"However, without terriers like (Blaise) Matuidi and (N'Golo) Kante at his side, he is worth virtually nothing on the field."

Parames added that the Red Devils did not give Mourinho "terriers" despite advice given to executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward last summer.

He added: "Mourinho had to watch as Pogba became the player who most often lost the ball and was dispossessed, in a single game, in all Premier League matches this season.

"A great record!"