Mourinho: Hazard has the personality to play for Real

Belgian international Eden Hazard has the talent and personality to succeed at Real Madrid if he chooses to leave Chelsea for the La Liga side, his former manager Jose Mourinho has said.

Hazard, who will become a free agent in June 2020, said last year that it was his dream to play for 13-time European champions Real, and British media have since reported that talks with Chelsea over a contract extension have been put on hold.

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri said last month that Hazard was free to leave the English Premier League club if the 28-year-old had his heart set on a move.

"Does he have the talent to play for Real Madrid? He does," ex-Real boss Mourinho, who managed Hazard at Chelsea from 2013-2015, told sports-streaming service DAZN.

"Does he have the personality to put on a 'super-heavy' shirt and play in front of the fans at the Bernabeu? Yes, he has the personality.

"Regarding Eden's ambitions... be it playing for Chelsea his whole life or playing for a giant like Real Madrid, I can't say, because I haven't spoken to him for a long time."

Mourinho, who has been working as a television pundit and host since being sacked as Manchester United manager last December, also said he wanted to return to football management before the start of next season.