Mourinho hits back at Solskjaer for comments on Son Heung-min

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho rounded on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after his counterpart accused forward Son Heung-min of conning the referee in Manchester United's 3-1 English Premier League away victory on Sunday.

South Korean Son went down clutching his face after being accidentally caught by the hand of Scott McTominay in the build-up to an Edinson Cavani goal that was controversially ruled out after a VAR check.

Son gave Spurs the lead shortly after that, but United hit back in the second half through Fred, Cavani and Mason Greenwood.

"We shouldn't be conned... If my son stays down for three minutes and he needs his 10 mates to help him up, he won't get any food. We weren't conned, the referee was," Solskjaer said of the incident.

Mourinho took issue with journalists at his post-match press conference for not asking for his reaction to Solskjaer's comments.

"First of all, let me tell you something. I'm very, very surprised that, after the comments that Ole made on Sonny, you don't ask me about it," he said.

"If it's me, telling that player A, B or C from another club, if it was my son I wouldn't give him dinner tonight, what would be the reaction of that? It's very, very sad.

"I just want to say that Sonny is very lucky that his father is a better person than Ole. I am a father. As a father, you have always to feed your kids.

STEAL

"Doesn't matter what they do. If you have to steal to feed your kids, you steal. I'm very, very disappointed."

Son has since been subjected to racial abuse online, with Tottenham tweeting: "Another matchday and more abhorrent racial abuse suffered by one of our players...

"We stand with you, Sonny."

Former Spurs manager Glenn Hoddle as well as ex-England midfielder Paul Ince both felt that Mourinho was using Solskjaer's comments to deflect the attention away from his side's loss, which left them six points adrift of the fourth-placed West Ham United.