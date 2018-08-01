Mourinho hopeful of one more signing

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has cut a surly figure during the club's pre-season tour to the United States.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says he is confident that the club will sign at least one more player before the English Premier League's transfer window closes on Aug 9.

The Portuguese expressed his hopes of signing two new recruits after United's 4-1 defeat by Liverpool in the pre-season International Champions Cup in the United States last weekend but now says one addition seems more probable.

"I am confident I will get one, but I think two I am not going to get, which is not a drama," Mourinho told beIN SPORTS.

"In every pre-season it happens the same with every club, which is the manager wants more.

"It's our nature, you always want more for your team but then club decisions are different and normally you don't get what you want, which happened during all my career.

"So if I get one player until the end of the market, that's fine."

United have struggled to impress in pre-season with a patchy squad that has been depleted through injuries and absent key players due to the World Cup in Russia. Their sole pre-season win came against AC Milan last week.

The club's inconsistent performances has led Mourinho to express his frustration on multiple occasions throughout the US tour, including criticising individual players and United's lack of transfer activity, reported Reuters.

Goalkeeper Lee Grant, however, has dismissed the notion that Mourinho is unhappy with the squad.

"From what we're getting from the inside, it (the atmosphere around the camp) has been nothing but positive," Grant told Sky Sports.

"The messages we are getting from the manager are positive ones and that is important for us going forward.

"His attitude and demeanour around the place is great and that is helpful for us, especially when we are under-manned and working our hardest."

However, a Daily Mail report paints a very different story.

The newspaper yesterday reported that United players are treading very carefully around their surly manager.

It reported that one player asked for a portion of an interview to be cut out so as to avoid potentially upsetting Mourinho.

The British daily also quoted a source who claimed that some players are finding their boss' demeanour "exhausting".

Former England striker Chris Sutton, meanwhile, said that Mourinho sounds like he wants out of Old Trafford.

The former Blackburn Rovers man wrote in his Daily Mail column: "It is hard to think of a club having a more negative pre-season. Mourinho could not even resist having a dig at Paul Pogba, his World Cup-winning midfielder.

"These comments are not an attempt at reverse psychology.

"They are just sheer misery.

"He is starting to sound like a manager who wants out.

"To start dishing out ultimatums on transfer spending smacks of desperation. Once you start taking on the board, there is usually only one winner.

"Should Mourinho continue in this vein and his side suffer a slow start to the season, United will rapidly run out of patience."

Former England midfielder Jamie Redknapp agreed that the United boss "sounds like someone trying to engineer an exit".

The former Liverpool midfielder wrote in his Daily Mail column: "We will find out in the next fortnight just how much Manchester United want Jose Mourinho to be their manager.

"Back him with the signings he wants and the club will send a strong message that Mourinho is their man to take the fight to Manchester City.

"Fail to do so and it shows they do not believe he can take them forward."

United play Champions League holders Real Madrid in the International Champions Cup this morning at the Hard Rock Stadium in Florida.