Mourinho: I have turned down three job offers

Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho said he had turned down three job offers since being sacked by the Old Trafford club last month, adding he was happy to bide his time before taking on his next challenge.

Speaking in his role as a pundit for broadcaster beIN Sports during the Asian Cup on Saturday, the Portuguese also said rival English Premier League managers Pep Guardiola at Manchester City and Liverpool's Juergen Klopp were supported more by their clubs.

"I've refused already three options because I didn't feel that it is what I want, so I'm going to be calm in this aspect," said Mourinho.

"The more time I have, the better I can prepare. The next must be something that makes me happy with a challenge."

In the beIN Sports studio, co-hosts Andy Gray and Richard Keys teased Mourinho about that next challenge, asking how his German lessons were going.

Mourinho's biographer Manuel Pereira recently said he would jump at the chance to manage Bayern Munich.

Turning back to the EPL, the Portuguese claimed he was not given as much backing as some of his rivals.

Said Mourinho: "In Liverpool, I think how many players were in Liverpool before Juergen arrived?

" No Alisson, no (Virgil) van Dijk, no (Andrew) Robertson, no (Mohamed) Salah, no (Roberto) Firmino, no (Sadio) Mane, no Fabinho, no (Georginio) Wijnaldum, no (Naby) Keita, so this is work in depth.

"In the case of Manchester City, in the first season, Guardiola was not a champion, it was really difficult and people were expecting a winning Manchester City.

"They were coming already from winning period, champions with (Roberto) Mancini and (Manuel) Pellegrini. Some of the players were already champions twice, (Sergio) Aguero and (Vincent) Kompany, and in the first to the second season, Pep made great decisions, but great decisions that were supported.