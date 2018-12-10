Mourinho issues challenge to out-of-favour Pogba

Jose Mourinho will start Paul Pogba in Manchester United's Champions League group game at Valencia on Thursday morning (Singapore time), challenging the French international to show his full potential and win back his place.

The United manager left Pogba out of his starting line-up for the second time in a week as his side recorded their biggest victory in 13 months, 4-1 over last-placed Fulham.

"He has to play with the same mentality as the team are playing," said Mourinho when asked how Pogba can win back his place.

"Paul can be a fantastic player. He has the potential to be a fantastic player and against Valencia, he's going to start.

"Against Valencia, he is going to have a fantastic football game to play in and show everybody how good he is."

The Red Devils have already qualified for the knockout stage of the Champions League. They will finish top if they beat Valencia and Juventus do not win at Young Boys.

In Pogba's absence on Saturday, United made an electrifying start with three goals in the first half from Ashley Young, Juan Mata and Romelu Lukaku.

"The players have shown they can be a better team than they are," Mourinho said. "At times, it was beautiful football. The first half was perfect. We were really good. We needed it."