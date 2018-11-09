Mourinho: Juve fans insulted me for 90 mins

Leonardo Bonucci confronting Jose Mourinho after the Manchester United manager goaded Juventus supporters by cupping his ear following their victory.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho defended his taunting of Juventus supporters, after his side's sensational late revival which saw them grab a 2-1 win over the Italian side and boost their chances of reaching the knockout stages of the Champions League.

Former United player Cristiano Ronaldo had given Juventus a deserved lead in the second half but, despite being outplayed for almost the entirety of the game, United struck back with a free-kick from Juan Mata in the 86th minute and a scrappy own goal in stoppage time which Uefa credited to Leonardo Bonucci.

"If you understand Italian, you will know that I was insulted by them for 90 minutes. I didn't offend anyone, I just made a gesture to tell them that I wanted to hear them louder," Mourinho said after cupping his ear to the home fans at the final whistle, prompting a cascade of howling whistles.

"I probably shouldn't have done it and with a cool head I wouldn't have. But with my family insulted, including my Inter Milan family, I reacted like this."

Mourinho's reaction came on the day that the Football Association (FA) said it would appeal against a decision which saw him escape punishment for an alleged foul-mouthed outburst in Portuguese in front of television cameras, following his side's 3-2 win over Newcastle United last month.

An independent regulatory commission had cleared Mourinho of the charge on Oct 31 after consulting language experts.

When quizzed in a post-match interview with BT Sport about what had prompted his gesture to the Juventus fans and animated confrontation with some of their players after the game, Mourinho appeared to send a thinly veiled message to English football's organising body.

"Do you understand Italian? Then maybe ask the FA to translate for you," he said.

Mourinho's post-match reaction drew the ire of former United midfielder Paul Scholes, who chided the Portuguese for lacking class.

Scholes said on BT Sport: "This is everywhere he goes. You need to win with a bit of class. Shake the manager's hand, go over and clap your fans. I don't think there's any need for it, but that's the way he is."

However, talkSPORT host Alan Brazil and co-host Danny Murphy believe that Mourinho did not do anything wrong.

Brazil said: "I don't understand why he's getting so much stick." Murphy said some people are just "making a mountain out of a molehill".

The comeback victory, the sort of escape act for which United became renowned under Sir Alex Ferguson, sets them up nicely for the derby against English Premier League leaders Manchester City on Monday morning (Singapore time).

Despite Juventus hitting the woodwork twice and David de Gea making several great saves, Mourinho said he was pleased with his side's performance.

"It is a fantastic victory for us, a victory that is not just about the points we lost at home. It is about the feeling of how well we played," he said.