Mourinho knows Roma wasn’t built in a day

Jose Mourinho said he wants to build a winning project at AS Roma over the coming years after penning a three-year deal with the Serie A outfit.

The Italian club announced yesterday that the Special One, 58, will be replacing his Portuguese compatriot Paulo Fonseca, who will be leaving at the end of the season.

"After meetings with the ownership and (general manager) Tiago Pinto, I immediately understood the full extent of their ambitions for AS Roma," Mourinho, who was sacked as Tottenham Hotspur manager just last month, said in a statement.

"It is the same ambition and drive that has always motivated me and together we want to build a winning project over the upcoming years."

While he said in a recent interview with The Times that next season might come too soon for him to return to football management, Mourinho added in the statement: "The incredible passion of the Roma fans convinced me to accept the job and I cannot wait to start next season."

Since being sacked by Spurs on April 19, Mourinho has also signed up with British radio broadcaster talkSPORT and The Times newspaper to be part of their panel of analysts for the European Championship.