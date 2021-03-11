Mourinho looking to mark career milestone with trophy for Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho, with 988 games under his belt, has delivered silverware at Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Real Madrid and Manchester United.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho will be managing his 1,000th match later this season and the Portuguese said on Wednesday (March 10) there was no better way to mark the milestone than by winning a trophy for the English Premier League club.

Spurs last won a trophy in 2008 when they lifted the League Cup and the north London club are in the final once again this season, while they are also in contention in the Europa League.

“I’m not a big guy on stats, but my 1,000th official match is going to arrive this season,” Mourinho said ahead of Thursday’s Europa League last-16, first leg against Dinamo Zagreb.

“In a career where I’ve been lucky enough to win so many things, it’d be nice... to celebrate my 1,000 official matches by winning a trophy for Tottenham.”

This season also marks 20 years since chairman Daniel Levy took charge at Spurs and Mourinho said he would “love to help” him mark the occasion by ending the club’s trophy drought.

“The club is a big, big club in many aspects. Very, very well organised... and that’s incredible work from him as the big boss in here,” Mourinho said.

“I don’t think sometimes it’s fair to judge on trophies, but trophies are the salt and pepper of football. I’d love for him, but not just him, also the players, the fans, everyone, I’d love to help.”

Forward Gareth Bale has found his scoring boots again with four goals and an assist in his last three outings in all competitions. However, Mourinho said he would manage the Welshman’s minutes.

“I want the momentum to keep going, but we have to manage him,” Mourinho said.

“The communication is very good, I believe he trusts me. I trust his experience, judgment and his knowledge of his body... He’s playing well, of course I’d like him to be on the pitch for 90 minutes of every match but it’s not possible.” – REUTERS