Mourinho: Only Real Madrid know why Gareth Bale struggled

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho said yesterday that only Real Madrid can answer questions on why it has taken their on-loan forward Gareth Bale the best part of the English Premier League season to hit his stride in London.

Bale rejoined Tottenham from Real on a season-long loan deal last September after falling out with French coach Zinedine Zidane and having endured his worst season in Spain in the 2019-20 campaign, with only three goals in all competitions as they won the league.

Mourinho was reluctant to trust Bale in league games, citing the 31-year-old's injury issues and lack of match fitness after being frozen out in the final part of his spell in Spain.

Bale has responded with four goals in his last four games in all competitions, including a double in Sunday's 4-0 win over Burnley, prompting reporters to ask Mourinho what has spurred the forward back to action.

"Ask Madrid, maybe if they answer to you, you can understand why it took a while. Maybe to be patient was the main reason," Mourinho told reporters ahead of their meeting with 18th-placed Fulham tomorrow morning (Singapore time).

Asked if Bale was ready to play, Mourinho said: "I think so. Starting or starting on the bench, I don't know. He is a very experienced player. Good reaction though (after the Burnley game)."

Midfielder Giovani Lo Celso is back in training after a hamstring injury, but is still one or two weeks away from returning to match action.