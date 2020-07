Mourinho praises resilient Spurs, as Europa League remains in sight

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho hailed his side's resilience after their 3-1 win over Newcastle United yesterday morning (Singapore time) helped them stay in contention for Europa League qualification.

Spurs, who were in action 72 hours after their 2-1 victory over London rivals Arsenal, have 55 points, a point behind Wolverhampton Wanderers who were sixth before this morning's games.

"The team was tired before we even started," Mourinho told the BBC. "We had resilience and a great desire to win the match and to fight until the last for our objective, which is the Europa League.

"If we can't get the Champions League, the Europa League is important."

Mourinho also paid tribute to striker Harry Kane after he scored twice to move past 200 career club goals, and defender Serge Aurier, who was playing despite his brother being shot dead in France earlier this week.

"Harry Kane knows how important he is, he is incredible," Mourinho added. "Serge Aurier is a very strong character, every person is different and in his case he wanted to play."