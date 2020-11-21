Mourinho questions Sterling's withdrawal from England squad

Jose Mourinho believes Manchester City's Raheem Sterling will play against Tottenham Hotspur after being withdrawn from the England squad due to an "injury".

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho called on England boss Gareth Southgate to name the managers pressurising their players to pull out of international duty as he suspects Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling will be fit to start against his side on Sunday morning (Nov 22, Singapore time).

Southgate hinted several times during the recent international break that some players faced pressure from their clubs to withdraw from his squad.

Sterling was withdrawn from the England squad through an injury which Southgate would not elaborate on, while Spurs striker Harry Kane played all but 14 minutes of the Three Lions’ two Nations League fixtures.

“Gareth Southgate, I read, supposedly told that some football club managers put pressure on their players not to play for the national team,” Mourinho said at his pre-match press conference on Friday.

“And because of that he feels the need sometimes to call club managers to try and cool down the emotions and cool down difficult situations for him.

“I would like him to say who. I would like him to say which are the coaches who put pressure on the players not to go. And I would like him to say which are the coaches that he calls and speaks on the phone with them.”

Sterling also withdrew from England’s internationals in October, but then scored the winner against Arsenal in the first match after the international break.

“We all know Sterling will play tomorrow,” added Mourinho. “When Eric Dier left the national team injured in the previous month, he didn’t play two matches for Tottenham. He didn’t play a Premier League match and a Europa League match.

“He needed a couple of weeks to recover and Raheem is going to play tomorrow. These are the little details I think Gareth should explain to us all."

City boss Pep Guardiola confirmed that Sterling took part in training for the first time since his injury on Friday. But they will be without midfielder Fernandinho due to illness and centre-back Nathan Ake because of injury.

Following a spate of Covid-19 cases with the South Korea national team, Tottenham’s winger Son Heung-min tested negative for the coronavirus and is available for the City game, but their England midfielder Harry Winks is a doubt after picking up a minor injury on international duty. – AFP, REUTERS