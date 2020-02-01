Mourinho should not be judged on recent struggles, says Pep

EPL TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR MANCHESTER CITY

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola believes his Tottenham Hotspur counterpart Jose Mourinho deserves more respect as the duo prepare to renew their rivalry on Monday morning (Singapore time).

Mourinho replaced Mauricio Pochettino as Spurs manager in November, but has endured a mixed start in north London, guiding the club to just one win in their last five English Premier League matches.



The Portuguese was sacked from his previous two jobs – at Manchester United and Chelsea – and has been criticised for his tactics in recent months.



Guardiola dismissed the notion that Mourinho’s methods are outdated when compared to his and those of Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp.



“The value of Jose, a manager with a lot of experience with a lot of success, is not to be judged on one season, or 1½ seasons,” Guardiola told a news conference on Friday. “I’ve always had incredible respect for what he’s had in his career.

“You have seasons with good and bad periods, and have to rebuild things. For 15 or 20 years, he’s been there (successful) all the time and that must be respected, it’s the most difficult thing to be there all the time.



“Michael Jordan won six NBA titles, they lost more than they won, but he was the greatest athlete – you keep going and work hard.”

Guardiola’s City proved to be too strong for Mourinho’s United during the Portuguese’s 2½ seasons in charge at Old Trafford, but the rivalry was less ferocious than when the pair were the respective managers of Barcelona and Real Madrid.

"Maybe we are older and more experienced,” Guardiola added.



“I know every time we played, people weren’t talking about who is going to win, just my performance or his, and after that they’d be happy. It didn’t happen.”

Guardiola has not ruled out centre-back Aymeric Laporte from City’s trip to Spurs. The Frenchman felt fatigued following his comeback game against Sheffield United.



“If Laporte had a set-back, I would tell you – I only tell the truth,” Guardiola said. “Maybe he can play against Spurs, but we don’t know just yet and if he can’t, he will be fine for West Ham.” – REUTERS