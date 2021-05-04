Mourinho signs three-year deal with AS Roma

Jose Mourinho, who was sacked as Tottenham Hotspur manager just about two weeks ago, will be back in football management next season with Serie A side AS Roma.

The Italian side announced on social media on Tuesday (May 4) that the Special One has been appointed as the successor to Paulo Fonseca, who will be leaving at the end of the season.

"The club are delighted to announce an agreement has been reached with Jose Mourinho for him to become our new head coach ahead of the 2021-22 season," said Roma in a statement.

The 58-year-old Portuguese, whose last stint in Italy saw him lead Inter Milan to the Treble of the Serie A, Coppa Italia and Champions League in 2010, has penned a three-year deal.

“We are thrilled and delighted to welcome Jose Mourinho into the AS Roma family,” club president Dan Friedkin and vice-president Ryan Friedkin said in a statement.

“A great champion who has won trophies at every level, Jose will provide tremendous leadership and experience to our ambitious project.

“The appointment of Jose is a huge step in building a long-term and consistent winning culture throughout the club.”

The former Real Madrid, Chelsea and Manchester United manager, who had said in a recent interview that next season might come too soon for him to return to football management, said: "After meetings with the ownership and (general manager) Tiago Pinto, I immediately understood the full extent of their ambitions for AS Roma.

"It is the same ambition and drive that has always motivated me and together we want to build a winning project over the upcoming years."