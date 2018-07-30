Mourinho upset over lack of new signings

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has expressed his frustration over the club's lack of signings this summer.

The Portuguese said he hopes to have two more new players before the transfer window shuts on Aug 9, but believes he is going to get only one.

"I would like to have two more players," said Mourinho. "I think I am not going to have two. I think it's possible I am going to have one. It's possible.

"And that one I gave a list to my club five names a few months ago, and I wait to see if it's possible to have one."

Leicester City defender Harry Maguire, who had an outstanding performance at the World Cup, remains a top transfer target for the Red Devils.

He will cost £65 million (S$116.96m) with part of the outlay being offset by selling defender Marcos Rojo - United value him at £30 million - and fullback Matteo Darmian, the Daily Mirror claimed.

Rojo is attracting interest from newly promoted English Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers, while Darmian is coveted by both the Milan clubs, reported AFP.

Manchester United's only new signings so far are Brazilian midfielder Fred, goalkeeper Lee Grant and Portuguese fullback Diogo Dalot, but the latter is injured and will miss the start of the season.

Adding to United's injury woes is Serbian midfielder Nemanja Matic, who had undergone surgery after picking up an injury during the World Cup.

Mourinho told the club's website: "The time he had to rest on holiday was not enough to resolve the problem. I don't know how long he'll be out for."

Manchester United start their EPL campaign against Leicester City on Aug 11 (3am, Singapore time).