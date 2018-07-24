Mourinho: We’re not a team yet

Manchester United have yet to hit top gear on their pre-season tour of the United States but manager Jose Mourinho has said he is not worried as a majority of his first team players are yet to rejoin the squad following the World Cup.

United drew 1-1 with Club America before a goalless draw against the San Jose Earthquakes yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Mourinho pointed out that his starting XI in both games did not resemble sides he would pick for English Premier League matches.

"One more training session. We're not a team. We're a group of players from different teams," Mourinho told the club's website after the result at the Levi's Stadium.

"Some are first team, some under-23s, some coming from loans and going on loan, some are younger, under-18s.

"We don't have a team to play much better than we did, but it's one more training session."

The Portuguese also responded to speculation linking Anthony Martial with a move away from the club, saying: "You cannot do whatever you want in life". The Frenchman's agent last month said he wanted to leave Old Trafford.

Said Mourinho: ""I would like to be in Los Angeles now and I am in San Jose. You cannot do whatever you want in life.